Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) Shares Might Go Down -96.61% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around $0.02 or 10.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90M. VERB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.20, offering almost -12788.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verb Technology Company Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1900 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.30% year-to-date, but still down -7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) is -17.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERB is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -73.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Verb Technology Company Inc to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.16 million and $2.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -90.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -77.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.68%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.29% of Verb Technology Company Inc shares, and 1.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.10%. Verb Technology Company Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.68% or 30631.0 shares worth $33081.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 23175.0 shares worth $25029.0, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8540.0 shares worth around $12468.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.