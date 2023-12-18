Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.00, and it changed around $1.28 or 8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $710.88M. VERA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.83, offering almost -30.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.5% since then. We note from Vera Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.59K.

Vera Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VERA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vera Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Instantly VERA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.30 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.31% year-to-date, but still up 16.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) is 19.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.88 day(s).

Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) estimates and forecasts

Vera Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.32 percent over the past six months and at a 34.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.50% in the next quarter.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.