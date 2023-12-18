Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.24M. VXRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -152.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Vaxart Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.61K.

Vaxart Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vaxart Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.12% year-to-date, but still down -10.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -25.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.09 day(s).

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Vaxart Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.72 percent over the past six months and at a 27.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4,152.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vaxart Inc to make $2.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22k and $800k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4,900.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.79%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Vaxart Inc shares, and 12.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.38%. Vaxart Inc stock is held by 110 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 7.09 million shares worth $5.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.54% or 6.89 million shares worth $5.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $2.97 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.