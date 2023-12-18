UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.00, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $462.15M. URGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.13, offering almost -60.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.33% since then. We note from UroGen Pharma Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 239.93K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended URGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UroGen Pharma Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $Ur Energy Inc for the current quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

Instantly URGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.32 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.11% year-to-date, but still up 5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) is 29.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URGN is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -260.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) estimates and forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.00 percent over the past six months and at a 26.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.60%.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.