Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $398.45M. TGB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -37.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.91% since then. We note from Taseko Mines Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 772.58K.

Taseko Mines Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TGB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taseko Mines Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.12% year-to-date, but still up 13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) is 10.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGB is forecast to be at a low of $2.20 and a high of $3.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -169.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Taseko Mines Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.48 percent over the past six months and at a 1,100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.50%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.14% of Taseko Mines Ltd. shares, and 17.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.51%. Taseko Mines Ltd. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.80% of the shares, which is about 8.09 million shares worth $11.57 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 2.18% or 6.3 million shares worth $9.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.91 million shares worth $12.75 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $7.62 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.