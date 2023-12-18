Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.58 million shares of the Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.07 or -18.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.73M. SUNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -748.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Sunworks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.35% year-to-date, but still up 28.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 4.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.86 day(s).

Sunworks Inc (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Sunworks Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.15 percent over the past six months and at a -87.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.44%. Sunworks Inc earnings are expected to increase by -87.21% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 12.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.05% of Sunworks Inc shares, and 6.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.73%. Sunworks Inc stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.03% of the shares, which is about 1.79 million shares worth $2.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.98% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $1.47 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.