Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.16, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.12B. GPCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.02, offering almost -26.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.84% since then. We note from Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 952.66K.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Instantly GPCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.20 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 127.54% year-to-date, but still down -4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) is 22.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 84.99 percent over the past six months and at a 84.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR shares, and 73.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.44%. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR stock is held by 116 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.92% of the shares, which is about 2.65 million shares worth $110.03 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 4.63% or 1.77 million shares worth $73.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $29.5 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $18.41 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.