Stock Performance And Outlook Of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB)

In the last trading session, 19.47 million shares of the Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.62, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.12B. WMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.45, offering almost -8.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.7% since then. We note from Williams Cos Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Williams Cos Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended WMB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Williams Cos Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Waste Management, Inc. for the current quarter.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Instantly WMB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.46 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.23% year-to-date, but still down -2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) is -2.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMB is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Williams Cos Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.40 percent over the past six months and at a 17.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.58%. Williams Cos Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.47% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.20% per year for the next five years.

WMB Dividends

Williams Cos Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.79. It is important to note, however, that the 5.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.