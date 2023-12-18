Stock Performance And Outlook Of CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRGX)

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.16, and it changed around $2.23 or 14.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $702.25M. CRGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.29, offering almost 4.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.64% since then. We note from CARGO Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.78K.

CARGO Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRGX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CARGO Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.43 for the current quarter.

CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX) trade information

Instantly CRGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.95 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.98% year-to-date, but still up 13.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX) is 20.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

CRGX Dividends

CARGO Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.26% of CARGO Therapeutics Inc shares, and 58.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.64%.