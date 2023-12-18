Stock Performance And Outlook Of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR)

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.87, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $875.38M. BTDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.75, offering almost -87.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.8% since then. We note from Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 599.60K.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Instantly BTDR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.47% year-to-date, but still up 41.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is 97.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.65 percent over the past six months and at a 21.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co to make $117 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.20% of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares, and 12.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.70%. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stock is held by 39 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.63% of the shares, which is about 4.04 million shares worth $45.24 million.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with 1.15% or 1.28 million shares worth $14.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $1.73 million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held roughly 89725.0 shares worth around $1.22 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.