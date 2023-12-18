Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.37 million shares of the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 7.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.11M. STBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -1927.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.55% since then. We note from Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.52K.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Instantly STBX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -91.77% year-to-date, but still up 79.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) is -24.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.57% of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd shares, and 0.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.69%. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $49564.0.

Xtx Topco Ltd, with 0.06% or 34872.0 shares worth $7466.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify International Online Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 34077.0 shares worth $7295.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify International Online Retail ETF held roughly 17672.0 shares worth around $3783.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.