Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SMFL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3.03 million shares of the Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SMFL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.17 or 46.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.44M. SMFL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $135.00, offering almost -24445.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.82% since then. We note from Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.80K.

Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 46.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.48% year-to-date, but still down -32.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SMFL) is -67.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33980.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -94.06 percent over the past six months and at a 82.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.20%.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.89% of Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock shares, and 9.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.43%. Smart for Life, Inc. Common Stock stock is held by 7 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 4.49% or 83128.0 shares worth $64008.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.