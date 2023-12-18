SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.00, and it changed around -$0.74 or -3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.50M. SIBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.51, offering almost -55.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.89% since then. We note from SI-BONE Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 370.91K.

SI-BONE Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIBN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SI-BONE Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) trade information

Instantly SIBN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.45 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.71% year-to-date, but still down -1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) is 7.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIBN is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) estimates and forecasts

SI-BONE Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.58 percent over the past six months and at a 36.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect SI-BONE Inc to make $37.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.95 million and $32.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.35%. SI-BONE Inc earnings are expected to increase by 35.89% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.90% per year for the next five years.

SIBN Dividends

SI-BONE Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of SI-BONE Inc shares, and 99.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.63%. SI-BONE Inc stock is held by 219 institutions, with Brown Advisory Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.22% of the shares, which is about 3.95 million shares worth $106.62 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.86% or 3.04 million shares worth $82.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $25.05 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $30.97 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.