Shares Of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Could Show A Loss Of -101.01%

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around -$0.21 or -9.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.49M. LAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -58.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.72% since then. We note from Standard BioTools Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.20K.

Standard BioTools Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Standard BioTools Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.09% year-to-date, but still down -11.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is -9.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAB is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -101.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of Standard BioTools Inc shares, and 61.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.86%. Standard BioTools Inc stock is held by 91 institutions, with Caligan Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 8.47 million shares worth $16.34 million.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P., with 9.43% or 7.45 million shares worth $14.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $5.51 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $5.68 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.