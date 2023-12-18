SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Shares Might Go Down -98.11% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.08 or 13.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.33M. SNES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.95, offering almost -12165.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.21% since then. We note from SenesTech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.10K.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.21% year-to-date, but still up 14.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) is -69.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35840.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

SenesTech Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.65 percent over the past six months and at a 75.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 107.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $940k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 216.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.97%.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of SenesTech Inc shares, and 1.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.21%. SenesTech Inc stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 11243.0 shares worth $12592.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.30% or 9679.0 shares worth $10840.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 4065.0 shares worth $4796.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1582.0 shares worth around $1866.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.