Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 21.72 million shares of the Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.19, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.55B. SLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.12, offering almost -19.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.13% since then. We note from Schlumberger Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.57 million.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Instantly SLB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.74 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.38% year-to-date, but still up 6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) is -2.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLB is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $81.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Schlumberger Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.23 percent over the past six months and at a 36.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Schlumberger Ltd. to make $8.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.88 billion and $7.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 36.13% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 28.70% per year for the next five years.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 18 and January 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 1.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Schlumberger Ltd. shares, and 84.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.60%. Schlumberger Ltd. stock is held by 2,015 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 130.53 million shares worth $6.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.43% or 105.72 million shares worth $5.52 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 44.24 million shares worth $2.31 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 34.15 million shares worth around $1.78 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.