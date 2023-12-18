Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) have been traded, and its beta is -2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.92M. SGBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.74% since then. We note from Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Instantly SGBX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.74% year-to-date, but still up 17.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) is -25.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Safe & Green Holdings Corp to make $13.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.1 million and $6.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 179.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.27%.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.52% of Safe & Green Holdings Corp shares, and 4.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.38%. Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.39% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.