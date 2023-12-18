Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 16.73 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.69, and it changed around -$0.4 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.11B. HOOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -13.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.24% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.14 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.81. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HOOD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.39 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 40.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Robinhood Markets Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.55 percent over the past six months and at a 45.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.60%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 12.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.34% of Robinhood Markets Inc shares, and 73.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.44%. Robinhood Markets Inc stock is held by 492 institutions, with Galileo (ptc) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 58.06 million shares worth $579.47 million.

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with 7.38% or 57.9 million shares worth $577.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 20.2 million shares worth $198.15 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.62 million shares worth around $195.79 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.