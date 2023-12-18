Risk-Taking Investors May Find Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.05 or 16.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.23M. BTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.83, offering almost -137.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.57% since then. We note from Better Choice Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Better Choice Company Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTTR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Better Choice Company Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Instantly BTTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3667 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.06% year-to-date, but still up 29.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) is 79.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) estimates and forecasts

Better Choice Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.00 percent over the past six months and at a 50.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Better Choice Company Inc to make $11.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.87 million and $9.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.56%.

BTTR Dividends

Better Choice Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.76% of Better Choice Company Inc shares, and 27.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.64%. Better Choice Company Inc stock is held by 31 institutions, with Must Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 1.41 million shares worth $0.49 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 2.44% or 0.78 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $91614.0, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $68414.0, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.