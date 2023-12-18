Risk-Takers Will Like Akili Inc (NASDAQ: AKLI).

In today’s recent session, 2.06 million shares of the Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.03 or 8.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.44M. AKLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -388.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.78% since then. We note from Akili Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.31K.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

Instantly AKLI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.59% year-to-date, but still up 16.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) is -0.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

Akili Inc (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Akili Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.60 percent over the past six months and at a 70.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 426.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Akili Inc to make $900k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $111k and $113k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 620.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 696.50%.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.54% of Akili Inc shares, and 54.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.27%. Akili Inc stock is held by 40 institutions, with Social Capital Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.19% of the shares, which is about 11.87 million shares worth $13.18 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 14.72% or 11.51 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.