Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.20, and it changed around $4.26 or 9.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79B. RYTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.87, offering almost 7.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.16% since then. We note from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 635.43K.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RYTM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the current quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Instantly RYTM has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.62 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.09% year-to-date, but still up 29.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 47.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.22, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RYTM is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 156.24 percent over the past six months and at a 8.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.19%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.02% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.00% per year for the next five years.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 116.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.57%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.59% of the shares, which is about 8.3 million shares worth $136.86 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 11.42% or 6.5 million shares worth $107.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.39 million shares worth $96.23 million, making up 9.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $45.5 million, which represents about 4.48% of the total shares outstanding.