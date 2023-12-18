Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 21.97 million shares of the Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.53, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.16B. RF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.33, offering almost -24.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.75% since then. We note from Regions Financial Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.86 million.

Regions Financial Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.37. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended RF as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regions Financial Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.78 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.42% year-to-date, but still up 11.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is 20.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.29, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RF is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) estimates and forecasts

Regions Financial Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.78 percent over the past six months and at a -7.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Regions Financial Corp. to make $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.96 billion and $1.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.88%. Regions Financial Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -3.81% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.88% per year for the next five years.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 4.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.