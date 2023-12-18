PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 4.26 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.44, and it changed around -$1.52 or -30.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $565.19M. PCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.89, offering almost -245.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.34% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -30.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.04% year-to-date, but still down -27.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is -16.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.37 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts

PureCycle Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.61 percent over the past six months and at a -14.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -420.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PureCycle Technologies Inc to make $11.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.19% of PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, and 83.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.80%. PureCycle Technologies Inc stock is held by 251 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.80% of the shares, which is about 29.19 million shares worth $312.08 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.63% or 12.52 million shares worth $133.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.25 million shares worth $45.48 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $36.13 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.