Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 2.63 million shares of the Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.83, and it changed around -$0.44 or -4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $859.34M. PRME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.48, offering almost -143.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.26% since then. We note from Prime Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.97K.

Prime Medicine Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PRME as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prime Medicine Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

Instantly PRME has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.86 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.48% year-to-date, but still up 3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) is 35.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.49 day(s).

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) estimates and forecasts

Prime Medicine Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.78 percent over the past six months and at a 55.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.90% in the next quarter.

PRME Dividends

Prime Medicine Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.86% of Prime Medicine Inc shares, and 60.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.45%. Prime Medicine Inc stock is held by 121 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.19% of the shares, which is about 11.86 million shares worth $173.79 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.15% or 4.04 million shares worth $59.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $21.91 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $19.98 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.