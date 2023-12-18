PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 19.91 million shares of the PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.90, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.83B. PPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.74, offering almost -17.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.47% since then. We note from PPL Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

PPL Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.77. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PPL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PPL Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Instantly PPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.69 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.94% year-to-date, but still up 3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) is 4.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PPL is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PPL Corp (PPL) estimates and forecasts

PPL Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.33 percent over the past six months and at a 12.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect PPL Corp to make $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.29 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.00%. PPL Corp earnings are expected to increase by 12.42% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.21% per year for the next five years.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of PPL Corp shares, and 75.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.39%. PPL Corp stock is held by 1,024 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.83% of the shares, which is about 94.6 million shares worth $2.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.42% or 69.47 million shares worth $1.84 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.92 million shares worth $606.59 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.55 million shares worth around $464.36 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.