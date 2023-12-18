Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.27, and it changed around $1.81 or 2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. POWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.18, offering almost -3.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.69% since then. We note from Powell Industries, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.79K.

Powell Industries, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended POWL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Powell Industries, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1 for the current quarter.

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) trade information

Instantly POWL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.00 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 156.59% year-to-date, but still up 4.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) is 7.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POWL is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 5.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) estimates and forecasts

Powell Industries, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.23 percent over the past six months and at a 26.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Powell Industries, Inc. to make $192.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.00%.

Powell Industries, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.11% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

POWL Dividends

Powell Industries, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.05. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.85% of Powell Industries, Inc. shares, and 71.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.60%. Powell Industries, Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.00% of the shares, which is about 1.42 million shares worth $86.26 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.74% or 0.8 million shares worth $48.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $51.12 million, making up 5.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $29.82 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.