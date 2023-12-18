Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 26.47%

In the last trading session, 23.18 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.86, and it changed around -$0.19 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.42B. PAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.05, offering almost -8.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.9% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Plains All American Pipeline LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.16 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) is -3.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAA is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.23 percent over the past six months and at a -2.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline LP to make $11.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.95 billion and $15.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.53%. Plains All American Pipeline LP earnings are expected to increase by 10.03% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.40% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.09. It is important to note, however, that the 7.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.98% of Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, and 42.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.99%. Plains All American Pipeline LP stock is held by 375 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 58.62 million shares worth $826.61 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.29% or 29.93 million shares worth $422.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 61.81 million shares worth $798.56 million, making up 8.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 18.73 million shares worth around $242.03 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.