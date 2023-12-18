Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.81, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $572.65M. PLL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.78, offering almost -157.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.34% since then. We note from Piedmont Lithium Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 377.35K.

Piedmont Lithium Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PLL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Piedmont Lithium Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Instantly PLL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.66 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.28% year-to-date, but still up 12.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) is -0.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.84 day(s).

Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Piedmont Lithium Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.18 percent over the past six months and at a 160.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 295.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 402.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Piedmont Lithium Inc to make $67.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -158.64%.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 08.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.21% of Piedmont Lithium Inc shares, and 50.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.31%. Piedmont Lithium Inc stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.88% of the shares, which is about 1.32 million shares worth $76.22 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.91% or 1.13 million shares worth $65.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $34.54 million, making up 4.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $30.93 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.