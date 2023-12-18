Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 14.22 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.1 or 22.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.87M. PBLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $225.48, offering almost -40164.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.64% since then. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.36% year-to-date, but still up 18.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -5.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.37 percent over the past six months and at a 99.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 99.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.22%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.33%. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.97% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.54 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 3.20% or 94536.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4248.0 shares worth $9770.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares.