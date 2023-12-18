Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 20.66 million shares of the Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) have been traded, and its beta is 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.02, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29M. NXU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.30, offering almost -56400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.02. We note from Nxu Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 129.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.60 million.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Instantly NXU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) is -30.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

Nxu Inc (NXU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.90% in the next quarter.

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Nxu Inc shares, and 9.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.36%. Nxu Inc stock is held by 34 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 66186.0 shares worth $35105.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 47744.0 shares worth around $23394.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.