Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $310.12M. NUVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -80.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.62% since then. We note from Nuvation Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Nuvation Bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NUVB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nuvation Bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4699 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.56% year-to-date, but still up 6.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) is 4.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Nuvation Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.89 percent over the past six months and at a 20.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.