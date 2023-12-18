Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.26 million shares of the Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.44, and it changed around -$0.25 or -6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. NG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -102.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.52% since then. We note from Novagold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Novagold Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novagold Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.94 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.47% year-to-date, but still down -14.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -10.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NG is forecast to be at a low of $8.22 and a high of $13.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -294.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Novagold Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.28 percent over the past six months and at a 31.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.71%.

NG Dividends

Novagold Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 29.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.44% of Novagold Resources Inc. shares, and 58.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.79%. Novagold Resources Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 24.09 million shares worth $96.14 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc., with 6.65% or 22.23 million shares worth $88.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 17.74 million shares worth $80.01 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.46 million shares worth around $32.47 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.