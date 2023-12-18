Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.74M. NIU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost -186.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.19% since then. We note from Niu Technologies ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 319.54K.

Niu Technologies ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NIU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Niu Technologies ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.22 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.7%. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NIU is forecast to be at a low of $17.22 and a high of $17.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -697.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -697.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Niu Technologies ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.65 percent over the past six months and at a 188.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $885.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 913.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.54%. Niu Technologies ADR earnings are expected to increase by -391.56% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.98% per year for the next five years.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 20.