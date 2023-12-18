Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 9.47 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.30M. MULN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.44, offering almost -76642.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.78 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.78% year-to-date, but still up 8.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) is -20.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mullen Automotive Inc to make $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.07%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 11 and January 15.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.46% of Mullen Automotive Inc shares, and 16.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.66%. Mullen Automotive Inc stock is held by 78 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.14% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 98891.0 shares worth around $95855.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.