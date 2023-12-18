MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.65, and it changed around $2.95 or 5.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.64B. MLTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.40, offering almost -4.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.03% since then. We note from MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.23K.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MLTX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Instantly MLTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.01 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 477.62% year-to-date, but still up 9.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is 54.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.32 day(s).

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 132.55 percent over the past six months and at a 48.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.40% in the next quarter.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.