Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.09 or -14.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40M. MCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4155.00, offering almost -847859.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.12% since then. We note from Micromobility.com Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.10K.

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.95% year-to-date, but still down -33.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -82.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Micromobility.com Inc shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.24%. Micromobility.com Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.00% of the shares, which is about 4705.0 shares worth $2245.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.00% or 3058.0 shares worth $1459.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 8.0 shares worth $3.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held roughly 7.0 shares worth around $3.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.