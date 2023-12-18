Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd’s (AMEX: MTA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around -$0.3 or -8.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.09M. MTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.86, offering almost -81.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.57% since then. We note from Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 407.28K.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MTA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) trade information

Instantly MTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.65 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.09% year-to-date, but still up 4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) is 17.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.02 day(s).

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) estimates and forecasts

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.76 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd to make $1.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1 million and $629k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 156.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.16%.

MTA Dividends

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.91% of Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd shares, and 14.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.70%. Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd stock is held by 49 institutions, with Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 2.81 million shares worth $12.2 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 5.05% or 2.67 million shares worth $11.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.46 million shares worth $11.38 million, making up 4.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $6.7 million, which represents about 4.14% of the total shares outstanding.