Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 2.92 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.87M. MMAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.42, offering almost -1928.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.86% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35 million.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -94.03% year-to-date, but still up 2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -23.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.51 day(s).

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Meta Materials Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.14 percent over the past six months and at a -196.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Meta Materials Inc to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 million and $3.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.20%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.70% of Meta Materials Inc shares, and 4.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.97%. Meta Materials Inc stock is held by 88 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.11% of the shares, which is about 5.43 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.11% or 5.47 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.34 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.