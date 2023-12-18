Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE:MATV) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.89, and it changed around -$0.58 or -4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $752.84M. MATV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.99, offering almost -108.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.49% since then. We note from Mativ Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.94K.

Mativ Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MATV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mativ Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE:MATV) trade information

Instantly MATV has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.62 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.54% year-to-date, but still up 12.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE:MATV) is -2.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MATV is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) estimates and forecasts

Mativ Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.89 percent over the past six months and at a -60.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $494.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Mativ Holdings Inc to make $501.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $660.1 million and $639.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.60%.

Mativ Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -61.56% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

MATV Dividends

Mativ Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 7.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.