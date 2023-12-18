Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MHLD) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $251.34M. MHLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.64, offering almost -6.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.16% since then. We note from Maiden Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.61K.

Maiden Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MHLD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maiden Holdings Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD) trade information

Instantly MHLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.01% year-to-date, but still up 9.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD) is 48.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -24.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MHLD is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 19.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 231.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $402.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Maiden Holdings Ltd to make $374.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $183.1 million and $133.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 119.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.50%.

MHLD Dividends

Maiden Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.50% of Maiden Holdings Ltd shares, and 34.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.67%. Maiden Holdings Ltd stock is held by 89 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.35% of the shares, which is about 4.42 million shares worth $9.29 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 3.37% or 3.42 million shares worth $7.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $3.1 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.