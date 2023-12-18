LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.07 or -18.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.54M. LMFA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -377.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.9% since then. We note from LM Funding America Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.24K.

LM Funding America Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LMFA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LM Funding America Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3950 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.84% year-to-date, but still down -8.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is -18.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 528.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LM Funding America Inc to make $3.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $234k and $188k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,265.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,768.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.52%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.67% of LM Funding America Inc shares, and 15.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.20%. LM Funding America Inc stock is held by 15 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $64364.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.68% or 99032.0 shares worth $30699.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $31237.0, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 99032.0 shares worth around $30699.0, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.