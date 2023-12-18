Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.24M. LEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.85, offering almost -51.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.21% since then. We note from Lion Electric Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 562.62K.

Lion Electric Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LEV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lion Electric Co is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.07% year-to-date, but still up 8.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) is 9.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.19 day(s).

Lion Electric Co (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Lion Electric Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.57 percent over the past six months and at a -15.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Lion Electric Co to make $108.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.77 million and $52.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 92.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.70%.

LEV Dividends

Lion Electric Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 12.