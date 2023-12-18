Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.26M. LCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -73.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.1% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.02K.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Instantly LCTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.21% year-to-date, but still down -12.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) is -7.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.24 day(s).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.45 percent over the past six months and at a 6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc to make $690k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.92 million and $2.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -65.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.87%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.