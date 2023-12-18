Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.84M. LICY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.58, offering almost -826.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.58% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.16 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -85.17% year-to-date, but still down -7.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 9.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp to make $5.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.30%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 28 and February 02.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.66% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, and 45.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.55%. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock is held by 229 institutions, with Covalis Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 12.02 million shares worth $66.72 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 4.49% or 8.0 million shares worth $44.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $14.17 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $15.58 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.