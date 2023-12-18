LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $253.93M. LX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -110.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.48% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.64K.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) is -9.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LX is forecast to be at a low of $15.13 and a high of $21.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1067.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -726.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR to make $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 309.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.28%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 233.98% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.36% per year for the next five years.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 5.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.77% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 29.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.36%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 114 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 12.29 million shares worth $28.14 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.76% or 4.62 million shares worth $10.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $4.99 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $4.71 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.