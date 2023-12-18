Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM).

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.74M. RPHM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.30, offering almost -707.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.95K.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) trade information

Instantly RPHM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.78% year-to-date, but still down -80.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) is -77.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.38 day(s).

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) estimates and forecasts

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.32 percent over the past six months and at a -12.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.70% in the next quarter.

RPHM Dividends

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 88.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.25%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 88 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 4.79 million shares worth $31.39 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 9.85% or 3.33 million shares worth $21.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $11.48 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $3.91 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.