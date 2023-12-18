Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR).

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.22, and it changed around -$0.21 or -3.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. BBAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -19.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.23% since then. We note from BBVA Argentina ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 831.76K.

BBVA Argentina ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BBAR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BBVA Argentina ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.78 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.37% year-to-date, but still down -2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 23.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $205.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BBVA Argentina ADR to make $222.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.07 billion and $422.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -80.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -47.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.92%.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BBVA Argentina ADR shares, and 2.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.57%. BBVA Argentina ADR stock is held by 49 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $6.77 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.47% or 0.95 million shares worth $5.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.98 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $1.08 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.