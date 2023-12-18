Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN).

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.08 or 15.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.64M. ASLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -708.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.86% since then. We note from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.58K.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASLN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Instantly ASLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6661 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.89% year-to-date, but still up 14.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) is -43.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.87 percent over the past six months and at a 30.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.32%.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares, and 39.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.16%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vivo Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 37.39% of the shares, which is about 2.84 million shares worth $10.37 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 14.85% or 1.13 million shares worth $4.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 9908.0 shares worth $21054.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 7968.0 shares worth around $31872.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.