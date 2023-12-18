Let’s Talk About How Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.03M. XCUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.78, offering almost -206.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.93% since then. We note from Exicure Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.02K.

Exicure Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XCUR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exicure Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.42% year-to-date, but still up 12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 2.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.41 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Exicure Inc to make $21.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.68 million and $2.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 928.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.67%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.97% of Exicure Inc shares, and 10.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.78%. Exicure Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Carlyle Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 0.28 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Carlson Capital. L.P., with 1.45% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 34318.0 shares worth $44956.0, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12495.0 shares worth around $11008.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.