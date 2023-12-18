Let’s Talk About How Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 9.59 million shares of the Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) have been traded, and its beta is 3.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.85, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. CLSK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -4.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.96% since then. We note from Cleanspark Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.66 million.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 431.62% year-to-date, but still up 23.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 182.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Cleanspark Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 145.92 percent over the past six months and at a 24.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 121.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cleanspark Inc to make $99.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 120.90%.